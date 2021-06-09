Gambia: Imam Sillah Urges Govt to Act On Child Kidnapping

8 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow

Ebriama Sillah, Imam Ratib of Lass Wharf mosque in Banjul has called on the government of the Gambia to act swiftly on child kidnapping currently making rounds in the country.

Imam Sillah was speaking during last Friday sermon at his mosque in Banjul.

He said what is happening in the country is a cause of concern and challenged the authorities to find a solution to the issues before it got out of hand.

He indicated that a parent cannot raise his or her children and someone from nowhere just comes and kidnaps that child and you will not know anything about that child's disappearance.

This, he said, is a serious issue and it is happening in The Gambia.

"If authorities fail to protect the rights of his citizens, their rights will be always be violated by the other people." he said.

He advised parents to be vigilant and avoid sending children on errands as the menace is rampant in the country while authorities kept mute about it.

