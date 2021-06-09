Nigeria: Secession Agitations - Kalu Warns Against Repetition of 1967 Genocide

9 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for restraints from the masterminds of the insecurity in the South East, warning that the repetition of the 1967 genocide won't be tolerated.

Many operatives had been killed and election materials burnt in constant attacks on police stations, INEC facilities, courts and correctional facilities by gunmen, suspected to be IPOB militants across the southeastern states.

Kalu, in a statement yesterday, urged them to have a rethink in their actions and choose a more righteous path in expressing their grievances.

Kalu also reaffirmed his call for a national dialogue to be chaired by the president.

