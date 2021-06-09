Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Unveils 5-Year Climate Plan

9 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday unveiled a five-year Climate Action Plan (2020-2025) for the state.

It is an updated action document succeeding the 2015 Climate Change Policy and Action Plan adopted by Lagos State after the landmark Paris Climate Change Conference which encapsulated the state's vision for achieving a zero-carbon state.

Gov Sanwo-Olu launched the new action plan at the 8th Lagos State International Climate Change Summit organised by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

