Nigeria: Senate Moves to Strengthen Copyright Regime in Nigeria

The Copyright Act Repeal and Re-Enactment Bill 2021 scale second reading at the Senate on Tuesday.

It sought to strengthen the copyright regime in Nigeria to enhance the competitiveness of its creative industries in a digital and knowledge-based global economy.

The sponsor of the bill, Senenator Mukhail Abiru (APC, Lagos East), said it was to effectively protect the rights of authors to ensure just rewards and recognition for their intellectual efforts.

"It'll also provide appropriate limitations and exceptions to guarantee access to creative works, encourage cultural interchange, advance public welfare as well as facilitate Nigeria's compliance with obligations arising from relevant international copyright treaties."

He said the proposed legislation would enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Copyright Commission for effective administration and enforcement of the provisions of the Copyright Act.