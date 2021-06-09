Nigeria: NCAA Approves Pre-Packed Meals for Passengers

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has finally issued an advisory on in-flight catering services, approving that domestic airlines shall serve pre-packed meals and snacks in sealed containers to their passengers only during disembarkation.

This advisory is coming months after the federal government lifted a ban on in-flight catering services.

Daily Trust had earlier reported how most domestic airlines have not been serving any in-flight meal containing cake, snacks or biscuits with a mini juice drink as the case may be.

The federal government suspended in-flight catering services after the resumption of flights that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on March 22, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed that the ban on catering services has been lifted and that airlines can now begin to serve the usual pack of snacks and biscuits in-flight.

However, NCAA in an All Operators Letter (AOL) signed by the Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu, Ref: NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/312 addressed to accountable managers of airlines dated June 4, 2021, explained that passengers are not allowed to eat in-flight.

"Domestic airlines shall serve pre-packed catering products (meals, snacks etc) in sealed containers to their passengers during disembarkation. No catering products shall be served or consumed in-flight by airlines or passengers respectively on any domestic flight," the letter read.