Tunisia: Arab Shooting Championship - Tunisia Win Two Gold Medals

8 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The national shooting team won two gold medals at the 16th Arab Shooting Championship held in Cairo, Egypt from June 1 to 12 with the participation of more than 300 shooters, said President of the Tunisian Shooting Federation Ridha Manai.

The medals were won by Olfa Cherni in the individual 10m air pistol competition as well as by the women's team composed of Olfa Cherni, Noura Nasri and Ines Kalai.

Tunisian shooter Alaa Othmani, last Monday, won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol competition.

Alaa Othmani and Olfa Cherni will take part in in the mixed double competitions next Wednesday.

