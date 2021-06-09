Tunisia: Beja Reports 6 Deaths and 235 Infections From June 3 to 7

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the governorate of Beja has reached 228, after three more deaths were reported in the region between June 3 and 7.

Similarly, 235 infections have been recorded during the same period, including 32 cases of British variant. This takes the count to 7,416 in the region since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The new positive cases have been detected in Beja downtown (172 cases), said the local health directorate.

6,504 patients have recovered in the governorate where the recovery rate is 90.6%.