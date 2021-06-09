Tunisia: Beja Reports 6 Deaths and 235 Infections From June 3 to 7

8 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the governorate of Beja has reached 228, after three more deaths were reported in the region between June 3 and 7.

Similarly, 235 infections have been recorded during the same period, including 32 cases of British variant. This takes the count to 7,416 in the region since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The new positive cases have been detected in Beja downtown (172 cases), said the local health directorate.

6,504 patients have recovered in the governorate where the recovery rate is 90.6%.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X