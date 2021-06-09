Tunisia: Coronavirus - Sousse Sees 4 Deaths and 199 More Infections

8 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the governorate of Sousse. This takes the total number of deaths from the virus in the region to 827 people, according to a latest report published by the local health directorate Tuesday.

In addition, 199 people have tested positive for COviD-19, following the release of results of 754 laboratory tests. This brings the overall positive cases detected in the region to 24,234.

Regarding the situation in hospitals, 122 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to public and private hospitals in the region. 75 of these patients are receiving oxygen, 33 are in ICUs and 14 are put on ventillators.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

