Tunisia: Coronavirus - Sousse Sees 4 Deaths and 199 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the governorate of Sousse. This takes the total number of deaths from the virus in the region to 827 people, according to a latest report published by the local health directorate Tuesday.

In addition, 199 people have tested positive for COviD-19, following the release of results of 754 laboratory tests. This brings the overall positive cases detected in the region to 24,234.

Regarding the situation in hospitals, 122 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to public and private hospitals in the region. 75 of these patients are receiving oxygen, 33 are in ICUs and 14 are put on ventillators.