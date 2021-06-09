South Africa: The Real State of South Africa's Still-Failing Capitalist Economy - Parasitic, Super-Speculative and Unpatriotic

8 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Zwelinzima Vavi

To see a stock market boom during a real economic decline is sickening. Our economy is suffering from extreme Covid-positive capitalism: Coughing harshly, running a high temperature, in desperate need of respiration, and mostly killing poor and working people, especially those with darker skins.

The death of development economist Prof Vishnu Padayachee on 29 May 2021 was a blow to the working class because he stood up for the kinds of social-democratic reforms that labour has long championed as a minimum programme. One of his most important papers, for the Wits Southern Centre for Inequality Studies in 2018, elaborated "progressive macroeconomic policy interventions based on a state-led investment and 'crowding in' approach to development in direct contrast to a private finance, market-led and 'crowding out' neoclassical orthodoxy."

It is long overdue to revisit Padayachee's ideas, including the need for capital controls to prevent the leaching of the economy that we see worsening.

The politics behind political economy play out in ways that are often ignorant of the knowledge Payadachee passed to his readers and students at UKZN and Wits. This is abundantly evident in the impoverished lines of debate now evident within the ruling party.

The African National Congress is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

