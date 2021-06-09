Nigeria: Ban Insecurity, Not Twitter, ActionAid Tells Govt

Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, has urged the Federal Government to immediately lift the suspension on Twitter.

She said the government should rather ban insecurity and other socio-economic challenges confronting the country.

She made the plea in Abuja at the Youth Digital Engagement Project Closeout and Dissemination meeting.

She called on the government to rescind its decision as it had a huge impact on the lives of emerging young entrepreneurs depending on the social media for their livelihood.

"It's also a counter-productive move for a nation seeking to create more jobs and reduce poverty as part of its post COVID-19 recovery strategy," Obi said.