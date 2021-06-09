Nigeria: Kano Man Returns Home After 65 Years

9 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

A resident of Dakatsalle town in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State who went missing in his early 20s has returned home after over 60 years.

His family and the residents have continued to wonder at the development.

According to his National Identity Card, he is now 73 years old, but details of his missing date show that he is above 90.

The man, Malam Sa'idu Abdullahi, who had migrated to Ibadan, Oyo State, told BBC Hausa that he had long wanted to return home to his family who he left before Nigeria's independence.

Children of his relatives, grandchildren and neighbours stormed the house with joy and happiness to meet and welcome their relative who they had never met. Many of his family members had forgotten him because they thought he was dead.

Sa'idu told the BBC that he left home during the reign of the Emir of Kano, Abdullahi Bayero, the grandfather of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

He said the reason why he left home to the Southern part of the country was to expand his kola nut business.

He also said another reason was to look for his uncle who also left home then.

However, despite staying for decades in the South, Malam Sa'idu's tune did not change from Hausa to Yoruba accent and his age has not affected his brain. The only thing that is affected by his age are his legs.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

