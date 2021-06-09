Nigeria: Govt Unveils World Population Report

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has unveiled and launched the 2021 State of the World Population (SWOP) report in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dame Tallen brought to the fore the importance of population demographics, especially with regards to women and girls in Nigeria.

The Minister flayed the wrongful portrayal of women and girls in Nollywood for commercial gains, describing it as "unacceptable."

She pledged to work more closely with the National Population Commission (NPC) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to advance the rights and power of women and girls to make decisions pertaining to their bodies.

The Chairman of the NPC, Honourable Nasir Isa Kwarra, said the report highlighted issues diverse issues that spotlight various dimensions of concerns affecting different population groups across the world.

He said the report, entitled, "My Body is my Own: Claiming the Right to Autonomy and Self-determination", mirrored "mostly what our women and girls experience from cradle and in some cases all through their lives. "