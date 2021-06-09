Zimbabwe Reports Five More Covid-19 Deaths

9 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mashudu Netsianda

The country has reported five more Covid-19 related deaths and 49 new cases on June 7 bringing the total number of cases to 39 238.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 1 611 while the national recovery rate stands at 94 percent.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 1 073 971 people having been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of June 7. A total of 1 375 people received the first dose on June 7 while 4 489 people got the second jab.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 39 yesterday from 35

All the 49 new cases are local transmissions.

As of June 6, 2021 at 3PM, there were 73 people who were hospitalised of which three were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 53 had mild to moderate symptoms. Twelve patients had severe symptoms while five were asymptomatic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the highest number of deaths was recorded in Bulawayo while Matabeleland North and Manicaland has one death each.

Bulawayo also had the highest number of 19 cases followed by Matabeleland North and Masvingo with eight cases each.

Harare and Manicaland recorded four new cases each while Midlands has two cases. Mashonaland Central recorded one case.

"As of June 7, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 39 238 confirmed cases, 36 746 recoveries and 1 611 deaths," reads the statement.

