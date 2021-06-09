Zimbabwe: Gwanda Squabbles Threaten Zanu-PF's 2023 Poll Ambitions

THE chaos that marred Zanu PF's District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections in Gwanda last December has returned to bite the ruling party amid fears the disharmony could affect the party's voter mobilisation exercise ahead of the 2023 elections.

The DCC elections were marred by acute logistical challenges with less than a quarter of the party's eligible voters reported to have cast their ballots in the internal polls.

According to internal party sources, renewed infighting the district is feared could derail the party's mobilisation campaigns ahead of national elections 2023.

Zanu PF is already in a campaign mode and has already tasked structures to mobilise and ensure the party notches a five million vote margin in 2023.

"All is not well in Zanu PF in Gwanda. Last year's DCC elections have caused a lot of acrimony between supporters of the winning and losing candidates.

"The losers and their supporters feel cheated and they have threatened bhora musango (sabotage) during the 2023 elections," said a party source who refused to be named for fear of victimisation.

The source said the winning DCC leadership is also frustrating the work of sitting Members of Parliament in their constituencies.

The new DCC leadership has also reportedly clashed numerous times with the party's politburo member Abednico Ncube who is also Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister.

The party's recently ousted National Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda accused the new DCCs of fanning divisions in order to ascend to senior leadership positions in influential party organs.

However, the party's Gwanda spokesperson Omphile Marupi denied any factional fighting in the district.

"These claims are not a true reflection of the whole Zanu PF Gwanda district. Those making those factionalism claims are out to achieve something. They are misinformed," said Marupi.

Zanu PF won all the 13 legislative seats in Matabeleland South in the 2018 elections.