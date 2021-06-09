Tanzania: PM Sees Light in Physical Education

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has insisted on the inclusion of Physical Education subject in all levels of education in the country.

The Premier said the move will enable to instil creativity, solidarity and strengthen unity and health among the students.

Mr Majaliwa said this yesterday, in his opening speech of the Inter-Primary and Secondary School Games (Umitashumta) and (Umisseta) respectively at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara.

PM Majaliwa said inter-schools event are important for the country because historically the games have been a breeding ground to unearth a crop of talented athletes in various sports disciplines.

He said the games have a number of benefits, among others it help children to build confidence, become more creative in studies and daily activities.

Premier Majaliwa urge all participants to take the event seriously, as it is a place where stars are groomed.

He gave examples of few Tanzanians athletes, who have been groomed to stars through the two events such as Mbwana Samatta, the national team skipper, who ply his trade with a Turkish topflight league side Fenerbahçe S.K, Kelvin John, who is also abroad and former NBA star Hasheem Thabeet.

He further added that Teachers' colleges across the country, needs to strengthen Sports Education courses to enable every graduate to develop coaching skills, so as to create as many professionals trainers as possible in the country, who will utilize their knowledge in promoting and developing talents from grass roots to high levels.

"In order to scout, develop and groom new and best talents in sports and arts, it is a must to strengthen and improve training of sports and arts trainers and training facilities at all levels of education from grass roots to higher levels --primary schools, secondary and higher learning institutions," he said.

He said each level was vital in building a better and strong foundation in the process of developing sports and arts, as they go hand in hand.

"This is why in developed nations, most athletes who shine in various games such as the Commonwealth, Olympics are from colleges and universities."

In addition, the Premier directed authorities responsible for regulating sports in schools, to make sure Umisseta and Umitashumta are conducted annually as planned and urged them to find alternative ways to find more partners to fund these games.

The Prime Minister furthermore urged youth to refrain from actions that would jeopardise their dreams in studies and sports such as drug use, laziness and absenteeism in school.

On his part, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa said they will continue to implement President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directives, which targets to discover and groom talents.

The Deputy Minister in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments, David Silinde noted that Umitashumta and Umisseta games will be beneficial and productive for the country.

The opening of this year's event was coloured by various entertainment including a line up of decorated Bongo Fleva artists -- Peter Msechu, Bakari Katuti (Beka Fleva), Linah Sanga, Mzee Yusufu and Dula Makabila.

According to the Permanent Secretary in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Governments, Riziki Shemdoe, the competitions will involve at least 7400 participants from both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

He further noted that: Umitashumta will run from June 6th to 19th 2021, while Umisseta will commence from June 19th to July 3rd, 2021.

About 3,600 participants from Mainland Tanzania regions will participate in Umitashumta games, while at least 3,800 participants from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar regions will compete in Umisseta games.

The Permanent Secretary outlined sports disciplines lined up for the games as football, netball, volleyball, handball, table tennis, athletics, choir and dance.

For basketball, he said it will involve secondary schools for boys and girls. Four different venues are hosting the competitions.

The venues are Nagawanda Sijaona, Mtwara Teachers College (TTC Kawaida), Vocational Teachers' College well known as Mwasandube and Mtwara Vocational Secondary School Grounds.