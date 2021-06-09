South Africa: Week Four - Minister Mkhize Placed On Special Leave As Northern Cape and Netcare Face Supply Constraints

8 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave as he visited the Northern Cape to find a way to boost the province's vaccination roll-out. Meanwhile, Netcare has scaled back vaccination because of a lack of vaccine doses and Western Cape nursing students have stepped up as vaccinators.

The Northern Cape has vaccinated 8,132 people in the province across seven vaccination sites. It had used all vaccine doses available to it before the latest delivery over the weekend; however, its roll-out faces numerous challenges.

On Tuesday Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Northern Cape to plan how the national Department of Health can boost the province's vaccine roll-out.

Mkhize said the scarcity of human resources, infrastructure and funding, as well as the vast distances between communities, are all posing challenges to the province's vaccination roll-out.

The national Department of Health will help the Northern Cape to source more resources within the budget the province has left, he said.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority is in discussion with the US Food and Drug Administration over the release of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, he said.

"Those vaccines have been ready for a month and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X