Zimbabwe: Toddler Seeks Us$2,4k for Op

9 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

A 41-year-old Beitbridge woman is appealing for help from members of the public to raise US$2 400 in airfares to travel to India where her one-year eight-month-old son is set to get corrective heart surgery.

Ms Susan Makumbe of Tshitaudze suburb in the border town said her baby, Mukudzeishe Matare, was born with a perforated heart.

Narrating her ordeal on Thursday last week, she said her life turned into a nightmare when her live-in boyfriend disappeared soon after learning of the child's condition at birth.

Since then, she has been failing to fend for the child and buy medication.

"I have visited many doctors around Zimbabwe in a vain attempt to get my child's medical condition fixed, but I have found no joy," said Ms Makumbe.

"Recently, I was advised by some medical doctors to seek help in other countries, including Italy and India. So far, some Indian doctors have offered to carry out the heart surgery for free, provided I raise the airfares.

"I am a vendor and having challenges raising that money. I make an average of US$120 monthly, which should cover for our general upkeep and that of my other child who is in Grade 5."

In addition to the heart problem, Ms Makumbe said Mukudzeishe was born with a cleft lips palate and due to the heart illness, he was always restless and often collapses.

"When he passes out it takes me an hour to resuscitate him and he needs a week to gain strength," she said.

"I was taught first aid techniques by local medical staff.

"He is always restless and his body is always swollen and this ailment has affected his normal natural growth.

"He can only sit, but cannot talk or stand or crawl or walk like what is expected from children of his age. My hope is that things could get better after the surgery in India".

Those willing to assist, she said, may contact her on +263773232849 and +263716454713 or visit house number 2925 Alpha houses in the Tshitaudze suburb.

