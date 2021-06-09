Zimbabwe: Senators Redflag Plight of Former Football Stars

Sports Reporter

THE majority of the country's former football stars are living in abject poverty, and neglect, while resorting to doing menial jobs, just to earn a living.

Iconic footballer, George Shaya, is a case in point and that such a living legend is depending on donations, should force the country to look itself into the mirror.

There was need for a national conversation on this subject, senators said yesterday.

Senator Morgan Femai, a former Dynamos official, said it was worrying to note that the lives of the majority of retired football stars were in a sorry state.

"It is worrying to note how most of our former footballers are living in abject poverty, with no savings, no investments, no accommodation and resorting to other means to earn a living," he said.

"It's sad to compare how former players from other countries are living to their local counterparts.

"I will take an example of George Shaya, a man who was five-time Soccer Star of the Year.

"He had his leg amputated and since then, he has been living in poverty, surviving merely on donations.

"It's sad for someone, who lighted up our stadiums packed with people from all walks of life just to watch his skill, now living in that poverty.

"Football is one sport that has always united us, as Zimbabweans, as early as from the 1960s to date, it's a force to reckon with.

"The condition, in which some of the players from that era have found themselves, post their retirement, is not the best advertisement for youngsters to take up the beautiful game."

He said the situation had been accelerated by the way the clubs were also struggling, in a football structure that was hostile to their interests.

"The clubs (were) merely getting peanuts, from gate-takings, for instance," said Femai.

"From the gate-takings, ZIFA (was) taking six percent, ground rentals taking 20 percent,

"Police (took) six percent while referees also another portion.

"In the end, clubs remain with nothing to pay and invest for their players."

He called on Government to set up a commission of inquiry into welfare of both present and former footballers.

Femai said football was a huge industry that could immensely contribute to economic growth as the country moves to attain an Upper Middle Economy by 2030.

Senator Violet Moeketsi said football was now regarded as a sport for the poor in this country.

"Football is never a ticket to fabulous wealth in Zimbabwe, at least, not for players who stayed in the country," she said.

"The economic situation has made it ever harder to play, simply for the pride and pleasure, of pulling on local team colours."

Senator Joseph Chirongoma said leaving the country, to play in foreign leagues, appeared to be the only viable option left for footballers.

Senator Kerina Gweshe said low wages, in local football, have always meant the game does not help its stars.

"Each time a former footballer dies, we hear a lot of calls for donations towards burying that particular individual," she said.

"Even those still playing do some shocking things, just to earn a living.

"Remembers those CAPS United players, who remained in Britain, when they had gone for a tour."

She said employment of qualified sports administrators may help address some of the challenges.

Senator Jane Chifamba said sport was critical to the development of the country.

She hailed President Mnangagwa for taking a leading role in stamping out racial discrimination in sport.

"Sports remains a critical element in our country, I would like to thank the President, under the New Dispensation, for leading in stamping out discrimination by appointing our swimming hero, Kirsty Coventry, to lead the sporting ministry despite her race or colour."