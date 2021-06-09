Zimbabwe: Gospel Singer Chiriro Drops Debut Song

Arts Correspondent

Gospel musician Thandeka Chiriro, who aims to take the gospel music genre by storm, is releasing her debut single titled "You Will Never Fail" today.

The single, recorded at Eternity Productions, was produced by renowned producer Macdonald "MacDee" Chidavaenzi.

The song builds a bridge between the contemporary music and Zimbabwean sound, and will likely appeal to a wider and diverse audience.

The song is now available at various online musical platforms and is also accompanied by a studio session video.

In an interview, Chiriro said she was excited to be sharing her first song with the world.

"Music has always been my passion and I am very elated to be sharing my gift and impacting other people's lives through gospel music," she said.

She said the song was meant to strengthen those who believe in God to remain steadfast in him.

"This is a heart-warming song that declares God as a source of refuge and comfort," said Chiriro. "It's a declaration song, where I was saying that even when battles arise I am not moved because I serve a mighty God who never fails me.

"So, no matter the situation, God is there to rescue you."

Chiriro is working on her album and the actual video for the latest single.

"Right now I am working on my first album which will carry eight tracks and will advise in due course dates of release," she said.

"I am also doing an official video for 'You Will Never Fail' which will be released soon."

Chiriro said locally, she draws inspiration from the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave and internationally she has Ada Ehi (Nigeria), Erica and Tina Campbell, as well as Kiera Sheard from the United States.

Apart from music, Chiriro holds a degree in Media Studies.

She started singing at the age of three and says her parents have been supportive through her musical journey.