Zimbabwe: President to Launch Labour, Disability Policies

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa is today expected to jointly launch the National Labour Migration and the Zimbabwe Disability policies at a function in Harare, in a development that signifies commitment to safe, orderly and regular flow of people for socioeconomic development.

The launch of the National Labour Migration Policy follows its approval by Cabinet in February 2019 and subsequent review and alignment with the Government's development frameworks, which were not in place before the drafting of the policy.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is supporting the launch.

In his foreword to the policy document, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima said the National Labour Migration Policy was designed to improve the governance of labour migration, as well as protection and empowerment of migrant workers.

"It also seeks to ensure that migration contributes to Zimbabwe's socioeconomic development. The policy framework signifies the commitment by the Government of Zimbabwe to promote safe, orderly and regular flow of people for socioeconomic development of the nation.

"This is in line with the national vision of attaining (upper) middle-income status by the year 2030," said Prof Mavima.

IOM media and communications officer, Ms Fadzayi Nyamande-Pangeti, said the policy would provide effective regulation of labour migration.

"The NLMP presents a well-managed, sustainable, and inclusive labour migration management system that promotes good governance and effective regulation of labour migration, and protection of the rights of labour migrants and their families.

"It is our hope that it will offer the Government the enabling platform to implement the strategic areas of focus," she said.

In February, Cabinet approved the National Disability Policy which seeks to address the marginalisation and discrimination of Persons with Disabilities in Zimbabwe and empower them to improve their quality of life.

The policy was crafted to assist in domesticating provisions of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which Zimbabwe ratified.

It is estimated that about 1,4 million people have some form of disability in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe was one of the first countries to ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2013 and remains one of the few countries in Africa with legislation that specifically caters for people with disabilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, migrants are viewed as critical actors in development, in both destination and origin countries, as they contribute skills, labour and knowledge, to the progress of host countries.

They also make major contributions to home countries with their remittances and the return of talent, which contribute to improving human capital and local economies.

Capitalising on migrant workers' contributions is a policy imperative and an accelerator for the attainment of Vision 2030 of an upper middle income economy, and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

In a statement ahead of the launch of the policy, IOM Zimbabwe chief of mission, Mr Mario Lito Malanca, congratulated the Government on the milestone.

"Government's commitment to making decent work a reality for Zimbabwean migrant workers is commendable.

"We are proud to have been part of the collaborative efforts between the key stakeholders in the development and finalisation of this policy that will help address good governance in the changing labour migration landscape," said Mr Malanca.

According to the draft programme of the event, the ceremony is expected to be attended by Government officials, the United Nations country team, members of the Diplomatic Corps and Labour and industry organisations.