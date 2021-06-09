Zimbabwe: Znfpc Tackles Drug Abuse in Youths

Mash Central Bureau

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) has expressed concern over the abuse of drugs in Mashonaland Central among youths.

The organisation has since started sponsoring local artistes to record songs and videos to raise awareness.

ZNFPC provincial manager Mrs Getrude Katsande said they have embarked on a massive campaign against drug abuse, after realising that an increasing number of youths was now taking crystal meth, popularly known as "guka makafela".

She said they chose edutainment as one of their strategies to tackle drug abuse because many youths enjoy entertainment.

So far a song, "Stop Guka Makafela" by a Mt Darwin artiste known as Scherzo Hotlover, has been released.

The song, which also has a video, details the consequences of drug abuse.

Mrs Katsande said ZNFPC sexual reproductive health programming for youths encompasses the 10 to 24 age group, which is the most affected by drug use. ZNFPC is working together with the National AIDS Council (NAC) in training peer educators on drug and alcohol use targeting sex workers and artisanal miners.

"We have decided to use songs to talk about drug abuse and sexual reproductive health issues following the increase in the abuse of 'guka makafela' drug in the province among the youths. Most of our youth are experimenting with dangerous drugs," she said.

"We want to make sure that youths in Mashonaland Central understand and know that their lives are at risk or they end up with unwanted pregnancies when they engage in drug abuse.

"We have a youth centre in Mt Darwin and a static clinic in Bindura where youths can get all the information they need. At our clinic we offer contraceptives and HIV testing, among other services."

ZNFPC marketing and communication officer Mr Percival Kushure said drug abuse is one of the major challenges in the province.

"Smuggled dangerous drugs into the country have seen an increase in drug use among the youths in the province.

"Guka makafela has devastating consequences which include mental health," he said.

"Drug use exposes young people to unprotected sex and unwanted pregnancies. As a strategy, we are reaching out young people through entertainment.

"We have collaborated with Young People's Network on sexual reproductive health, HIV and AIDS and a young activist, Luckmore Pamhidzai.

Pamhidzai said seven more artistes have recorded their songs tackling drug abuse and he urged his peers to stop drug use.