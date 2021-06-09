South Africa: Stage 2 Load Shedding to Continue Until Sunday

9 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 10am this morning until 10pm on Sunday.

According to power utility, this is due to the continued delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations.

"These constraints have been exacerbated by the high winter demand throughout the day over the past few days, as brought about by the colder temperatures," Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday.

Emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past few days to avoid power cuts during the day, which has resulted in these being depleted, reducing available capacity.

"It is, therefore, necessary to implement load shedding continuously in order to replenish the emergency reserves," Eskom said.

In the meantime, Eskom said it will communicate promptly should there be any changes.

Breakdowns currently total 13 752MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1 273MW of capacity.

Eskom said these capacity constraints will continue into the near future and urged South Africans to reduce their use of electricity, particularly between 5pm and 10pm, when the winter demand is the highest.

"Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by these interruptions in electricity supply," it said.

