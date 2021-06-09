Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Phone Call From Spanish PM

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received today a phone call from Prime Minister of Spain Mr. Pedro Sánchez.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that during the call, the President praised the distinguished bilateral relations between Egypt and Spain, expressing his aspiration for continuing cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields. The President also expressed his keenness to continue working closely to promote bilateral relations, especially in the most prominent sectors in Spain, such as health care, shipping and renewable energy.

The President added that he is looking forward to strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism and encouraging the Spanish companies to take advantage of the investment opportunities in Egypt, especially those offered by the major national projects.

For his part, Spain's Prime Minister Mr. Sánchez expressed his country's appreciation to Egypt's leadership and people, stressing the deep friendship and long-standing ties between the two countries and his country's aspiration to advance bilateral relations in various fields. He also affirmed his country's keenness to promote intensive coordination and consultation with Egypt, praising its role in establishing stability in the Middle East and the Mediterranean region. Furthermore, the Spanish Prime Minister also commended Egypt's efforts in combating terrorism, extremist ideology and illegal immigration.

The Spokesman added that the call discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and ensure consultation on regional and international issues of common interest, especially illegal immigration. The developments of the Palestinian cause and the Libyan issue were further addressed; the President showcased Egypt's efforts in this regard with a view to achieving political settlement of the various crises in the region.

Presidency