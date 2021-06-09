Egypt: Sisi Sanctions Final Accounts of Some State Bodies

8 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi Tuesday signed a law to sanction the final account of the National Management Institute (NMI)'s budget of the fiscal year 2019-2020 at an amount of around EGP 35.380 million.

Sisi also inked laws to sanction the 2019-2020 final accounts of the National Authority for Quality Assurance and Accreditation of Education (NAQAAE) at an amount of EGP 29.888 million.

A third law was also signed sanctioning the final account of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) for the fiscal year 2019-2020 at about EGP 8.543 billion.

The Tourism Authority's final account of 2019-2020 was sanctioned at about EGP 1.851 billion, according to a law signed by Sisi today as well.

Those and other laws sanctioning the closing accounts of state bodies were signed by Sisi and published in the official gazette earlier today.

