Egypt: Education, Emigration Ministers Confer On Egyptian Curricula App

8 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Education Minister Tareq Shawqy met Tuesday with Emigration Minister Nabila Makram to discuss joint cooperation to meet needs of Egyptian expats.

The ministers signed a cooperation protocol to provide online applications covering Egyptian curricula, which is part of a "Speak Arabic" initiative.

In its second phase, the initiative should refer students to the curricula application through a link.

The ministers also discussed ways to benefit from "Madrasetna" (Our School) channel with the aim to maintain the Egyptian identity at home and abroad.

The channel is also meant to introduce Egyptian youth to their ancient history and culture, as well as achievements of the current stage.

Shawqy hailed as "fruitful" cooperation between his Ministry and the Emigration Ministry to implement a number of joint projects as part of the Egypt 2030 vision.

He welcomed the presidential initiative, "Speak Arabic", which was launched by the Emigration Ministry with the aim to preserve the Egyptian national and cultural identity among Egyptian children abroad.

Makram, for her part, said she is pleased with hard government efforts aiming at teaching young expats the Arabic language.

