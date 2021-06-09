Egypt: Minister - Decent Life Initiative One of Most Important National Projects

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi said on Tuesday that the Decent Life initiative is one of the most important national projects in Egypt.

At a meeting with Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Saeed, he added that the initiative is launched at directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The two ministers discussed the investment plan of the Ministry of Military Production for the years 2021/2022.

Saeed pointed out that the role of her ministry is to coordinate efforts with other ministries to push up the economic development efforts.