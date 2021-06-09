Egypt: Nasser Kamel Appointed Secretary General of UFM for 2nd Term

Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Nasser Kamel was reappointed for the post for a second term.

In statements to MENA on Tuesday, Kamel asserted that being appointed for a new term reflects Egypt's senior position in the Euro Mediterranean region and its pioneering role in boosting security and stability.

Egypt sets an example among the countries of the region as it took firm steps towards sustainable development and succeeded in achieving economic reforms and implementing huge projects, Kamel said.

He vowed to exert more efforts for the progress of the region and achieve all the targets of the UfM.