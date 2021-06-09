Egypt: PM Follows Up Renovation of Borg El Arab Int'l Airport

8 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli headed a meeting in the presence of Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar Enaba to follow up the renovation and upgrading of Borg el Arab International Airport.

In press statements on Tuesday, Enaba said that Borg el Arab Airport was established to reduce the pressure on Alexandria Airport.

The current passengers hall in the airport was established with the help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), he said, adding that the renovations included establishing passengers hall on an area of 34,100 meters for four million passengers annually.

It also included establishing a parking lot that would take 1,000 cars in addition to the service buildings and commercial zones to serve the travelers and the arrivals, he said.

During the meeting, the minister presented the cost of the project and the funding mechanisms as there is a funding agreement between the Egyptian and the Japanese governments.

