Lesotho/South Africa: Local Players Invited for Trials in South Africa

FORMER Makoanyane XI captain, Moteloa Khemisi, Lifofane defender Shali Lekhotla and Kick4Life workhorse Mokoteli Mohapi are back in the country after undergoing a four-day trial at GladAfrica Championship side, University of Pretoria.

The trials ended last Friday.

The trio left for Pretoria on Monday after being invited by the team. The trial period ran from Tuesday until Friday and the trio is now awaiting the results.

The trio was recommended to the club by Likuena coach, Thabo Senong.

Kick4Life media officer Reitumetse Tlopo confirmed that Mohapi had been invited for trials by the University of Pretoria side. He said the call-up was a motivation to other local players.

"It is a good thing that our players are getting recognised, not just in Lesotho but even outside the country," Tlopo said.

"Mohapi has been doing well and this invitation is a sign that his hard work is paying off. As Kick4Life, we are happy when our players get such opportunities and we hope they will continue working hard."

Mohapi also got his first senior national team call-up this year under Senong ahead of Likuena's failed Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers campaign.

As for Khemisi, he has been on Matlama's books for the last five seasons.

The towering Lekhotla has been a crucial part of the national under-20 in recent years. He is one of the players who were instrumental in Lifofane's 2020 Matekane Group of Companies (MGC) Cup win.

Former Matlama coach, Charles Manda, who was fired this week, also confirmed that Khemisi was called for trials last week.

"He was invited to attend the trials, I suspect, after being noticed by the team's scouts. This is good news and it motivates other players to work hard so that they too can be spotted by foreign teams," Manda said.

Having players in foreign team also helps strengthen the national team, he said.

"To have players playing outside the country means the players will be exposed to more professional leagues and that motivates local players to work harder," Manda said.

Lifofane communication and marketing manager Seshoella Leqheku could not be reached for comment this week.