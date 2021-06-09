Zimbabwe: 3 Die, Nine Injured in Horror Crash

9 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

Three people died while nine others were injured after the driver of a Toyota Hiace kombi they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle which then rolled several times before landing on its roof at the 237km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway on Monday.

The deceased were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare, where their bodies are awaiting post-mortem.

The injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Police said the kombi, which was travelling towards Harare, had 12 passengers on board at the time of accident.

The deceased have been identified as Enerita Jongwe (25) and Hazvinei Mawadzi (31) both female of Mutudza Village under Chief Marange in Mutare, and Blessing Mutudza, a three-year-old boy from Madzengwa Village under Marange.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were concerned over the surge in fatal traffic accidents on the country's major highways "due to speeding and overtaking errors."

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

