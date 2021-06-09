Lesotho/Mozambique: Likuena Humiliated in Mozambique

THE senior national soccer team, Likuena, was yesterday afternoon thumped 5-0 by Mozambique in a friendly in Maputo.

Coach Thabo Senong immediately expressed his disappointment with his charges' showing.

The new look Likuena conceded three goals in the first half before letting in two more after the break.

While he was disappointed, Senong said he was not discouraged. The team is preparing for another friendly against eSwatini on Saturday as part of its COSAFA preparations. This year's edition of the COSAFA tournament is penned in for August this year.

He said his charges failed to match their opponents' intensity.

"It was a tough game for us and I congratulate Mozambique for the win," Senong said after the match.

"Our players struggled to match the intensity of the opponents in the first half. They struggled to react tactically and adapt to the pressure.

"We came back from the break as a better side after making few changes and we created some chances but we were wasteful.

"However, we are not discouraged as we will rectify our mistakes and take the positives to our next match against eSwatini.

"Matches like this are important because they inform our combinations and tests our readiness ahead of competitions like COSAFA," Senong said.