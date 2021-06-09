Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa to Launch the National Labour Migration - Disability Policies

President Mnangagwa is this morning expected to jointly launch the National Labour Migration and the National Disability Policies at a ceremony to be held at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Representatives of labour and disability groups, Government officials, UN agencies representatives among others are expected to attend.

The two policies are expected to enhance the safe and legal movement of labour and promotion of disability rights as enshrined in the Constitution and international conventions the country is signatory to.

The launch of the policies is in line with Government's objectives of involving all sectors of society in the county's development to achieve goals set out in Vision 2030.