Lesotho: Matlama Choke Again

MATLAMA'S premier league title hopes suffered yet another knock after the side lost their second consecutive match 0-2 to Linare on Sunday at Setsoto Stadium.

A fortnight ago, Tse Putsoa's five-match winning streak was halted by LDF who beat them 2-1.

Lone goals from Rethabile Rasethuntša and Norman Kumatse were enough to relieve under fire Tebogo Moloi with his second win in seven matches.

The loss saw Matlama dropping from second to fifth with 15 points while Linare moved two steps up to 10th with eight points.

On Saturday, Bantu continued with their winning run stretching it to seven matches and cementing their position at the summit of the table. A Matšo Matebele were ruthless putting three past Likhopo goalkeeper Fusi Ranone for no reply. An own goal from Lisema Sehloho and a goal apiece from Lehlohonolo Fothoane and Litšepe Marabe gave Bantu the maximum points.

Likhopo remain second from the bottom with two points.

LMPS continued from where they left off against Lioli a fortnight ago registering a 0-1 win over Lifofane.

Bokang Mothoane netted from the spot to give Seephephe Matete's charges the only goal of the match and the maximum points. LMPS moved five places up to seventh with 10 points while Lifofane remain 14 with three points.

Lioli bounced back from the LMPS loss by running riot over struggling Liphakoe beating them 3-0.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Switberth Kum, Teboho Ntlama and Phillip Obrien were on target for Mosholi Mokhothu's side as they moved one step up to fourth with 15 points. Tse Nala have registered three wins and one loss since Mokhothu took over in April.

Liphakoe continued to struggle under new coach Mpitsa Marai as they have only won two and lost five.

The maroon and gold outfit dropped one spot to 12th with six points.

Lijabatho completed the Saturday fixture with a win against rookies Manonyane, who have also found the going tough in the elite league. Thabile Secker's charges registered a 2-0 win to add to Manonyane's woes.

Desire Olomo and Michael Kanguite were on target on the day and the side settled in sixth with 14 points.

On Sunday, LDF's usual suspects, Katleho Makateng and Tšepo Toloane were once again on target as the army side registered a 0-2 win over Sefotha-fotha at LCS Ground. The same players were also on target as LDF beat Matlama a fortnight ago.

LDF jumped a step up to third with 15 points while Sefotha-fotha's future in the elite league remains bleak. The Ha-Mabote outfit remains at the bottom of the table with two points from seven matches.

At Ratjomose Ground, Kick4Life bounced back to winning ways beating Swallows 1-2 courtesy of Mongezi Molovana's brace while Swallows' goal came from Mohau Khali who converted from the spot.

The Motebang Makhetha coached outfit moved a step up to eighth with 10 points while Swallows remains in 13th with four points.

LCS's Keketso Snyders lone goal was enough to see his side beating CCX 0-1 at Hlotse LAC Ground.

The Sunday win saw Shalane Lehohla's charges moving one point up to second with 17 points.