Zimbabwe: Simba Chikore to Apply for Exception to Criminal Abuse Charges

FORMER Air Zimbabwe chief operations officer and the late former President Robert Mugabe's son-in-law Simba Chikore today notified the State that he will be applying for exception to the criminal abuse of charges he is facing.

Chikore, who is being represented by lawyers Mr Jonathan Samukange and Mr Brighton Pabwe, is accused of flouting tender procedures and awarded security tenders to undeserving companies during the time he was leading the national airliner in 2017.

He is expected back in court on June 21 for the application.