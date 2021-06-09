Nigeria: NiMet - Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe, Others to Experience Severe Dry Spell in June

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), yesterday predicated severe dry spell in Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe, Kebbi, Kastina, Niger and some parts of Borno states.

This is even as it hinted that the South-east and South-south states will experience normal rainfall apart from Cross River State that will experience below-normal rainfall.

Speaking at the headquarters of the agency in Abuja, the NiMet Director- General, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu said states like Oyo, Kwara, Ekiti, Plateau and the FCT will experience mild dry spell.

He stated that for July and August, the dry spell would have improved and the affected states will experience above-normal rainfall.

Speaking on the implications of the predictions, Matazu informed that farmers would have to follow NiMet advice and plant appropriate seedlings, according to the predictions.

According to him, dry spell is not absence of rain but a period when rain ceases to fall for 10 days or two weeks within a period of normal rainfall.

"Farmers must apply proper planning where drought resistant seeds are planted within the period.

"It is also important that the farmers follow all the advice and precautionary measures that NiMet offer from time to time in order to mitigate the impact of this temporary dry spell", Matazu advises