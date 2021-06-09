Nigeria/Cameroon: Super Eagles, Indomitable Lions Play Tame Draw in Vienna Rematch

Nigeria's Super Eagles battled the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to a tame goalless draw in Austria yesterday.

The game was the second of the two-match arrangement made to keep both teams busy ahead of the World Cup qualifiers starting in September.

After Eagles conceded a 1-0 defeat in the first game last Friday, most football aficionados had hoped for a revival from Coach Gernot Rohr and his wards.

But that was not to be as Tuesday evening spectacle, streamed live, failed to produce the expected spark.

Although the backline appeared better than even when team Vice Captain William Troost-Ekong marshaled the area, Rohr must be troubled that his strikers, who had scored goals after goals across Europe this past season, could not deliver for him in two games.

And so the jinx of Nigeria not scoring in four matches in Austria continued.

Super Eagles were without more than a dozen of their top stars and last-minute injuries to goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and winger Peter Olayinka meant they had to again make changes to the starting XI for Tuesday.

Cameroon thought they had gone ahead in first half stoppage time, when they put the ball into the net, but the referee chalked off the effort for offside.

The Indomitable Lions were better organised in defence and chose to play the possession football at almost a walking pace.

The Nigerian senior team on the other hand, were more purposeful as they tried to get to goal the quickest route possible, but the final ball always seemed to let them down.

Alex Iwobi ought to have put Nigeria ahead in the 52nd minute, but his shot after a flowing attacking move missed the mark.

Cameroon also had two big chances, first in the 66th minute but goalkeeper Maduka Okoye somehow blocked it, before they had a free header inside the box in the 77th minute which was not utilized.

Nigeria pressed for a goal late on led by substitute Terem Moffi, who was winning his second cap, but they could not find any joy on the day.

Nigeria's Line up:

Maduka Okoye - Jamilu Collins (Abraham Marcus), Shehu Abdullahi, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem - Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa (Anayo Iwuala) - Kelechi Iheanacho, Paul Onuachu (Terem Moffi)