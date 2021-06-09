West Africa: Seven Members Delegation From ECOWAS Electoral Network in Liberia

9 June 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

A seven-member delegation from ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, (ECONEC), post-Election Follow Up and Needs Assessment Mission arrives in Liberia Sunday for a week-long visit.

The ECONEC delegation, arrived in Liberia Sunday, June 6, 2021 via the Roberts International Airport, as guest of the National Elections Commission, (NEC).

A statement from NEC-Liberia on Sunday, 6 June 2021 says, the seven-member ECONEC delegation is expected to also hold discussions on post elections activities and needs assessment with a number of elections stakeholders in the Liberia.

The ECONEC delegation includes, Adama Aladoua of CENI, Niger, Abadoul Raouf Salami, ECONEC Secretariat, Abuja, Francis Gabriel Oke, ECOWAS-EAD, Abuja and Benjamin Bano-Bioh, Elections Commission, Ghana.

Other members of the ECONEC delegation include, Baidessou Soukolgue, ELSA, Abidjan, Alicia Kamara, GiZ, Freetown and Valerie Arikpoh Etta, Abuja, Nigeria.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X