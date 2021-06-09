West Africa: Seven Members Delegation From ECOWAS Electoral Network in Liberia

A seven-member delegation from ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, (ECONEC), post-Election Follow Up and Needs Assessment Mission arrives in Liberia Sunday for a week-long visit.

The ECONEC delegation, arrived in Liberia Sunday, June 6, 2021 via the Roberts International Airport, as guest of the National Elections Commission, (NEC).

A statement from NEC-Liberia on Sunday, 6 June 2021 says, the seven-member ECONEC delegation is expected to also hold discussions on post elections activities and needs assessment with a number of elections stakeholders in the Liberia.

The ECONEC delegation includes, Adama Aladoua of CENI, Niger, Abadoul Raouf Salami, ECONEC Secretariat, Abuja, Francis Gabriel Oke, ECOWAS-EAD, Abuja and Benjamin Bano-Bioh, Elections Commission, Ghana.

Other members of the ECONEC delegation include, Baidessou Soukolgue, ELSA, Abidjan, Alicia Kamara, GiZ, Freetown and Valerie Arikpoh Etta, Abuja, Nigeria.