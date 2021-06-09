Liberia: GOL Losses U.S.$200,000.00 to Impeach Justice Ja'neh

The Government of Liberia is at the verge of losing Two-Hundred Thousand (200,000.00) United States Dollars to former Associate Justice, Kabinet Ja'neh for wrongfully impeaching him.

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Community Court of Justice sitting June 4, 2021 in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria, ruled dismissing the Government of Liberia applications seeking to overturn the Court's November 10, 2020 verdict against her.

In February of this year, the Republic of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice filed an application before the ECOWAS Court of Justice requesting that regional Community Court to review its November 10, 2020 Judgment which was rendered in favor of impeached Associate Justice, Kabineh Muhammad Ja'neh against the Republic.

In the November 10, 2020 Judgment, the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice ordered the George Weah Government to "restore, calculate and pay" Cllr. Ja'neh "all withheld entitlements, including salaries, allowances and pensions benefits as from the date of his (Ja'neh's) indictment from office up to the date of notification of this judgment."

The ECOWAS Court also ordered the Republic of Liberia to reinstate Ja'neh as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Bench or, in the alternative, grant him (Kabineh M. Ja'neh) the right to retire from service on the date of the notification with full pensions benefits as if he had retired at the normal retirement age of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

The Community Court November 10, 2020 Judgment further directed the payment of US$200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) to Counsellor Kabineh Ja'neh for what the Court termed as "reparation for moral prejudice suffered for violation of his rights."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government of Liberia was given a six month period to fully comply with the November 10, 2020 Judgment, but the Weah Government excepted to the judgement by filing an application for review before that court on February 1, 2021.

In the First Application, the Weah Government requested the ECOWAS Court to review the November 10, 2020 Judgment. It contended that the said Judgment "violates the legislative sovereignty of the Republic of Liberia". The Government also argued that the declaration made by the ECOWAS Community Court that the impeachment was a "violation of the Applicant's (Justice Ja'neh's) right to due process" was a gross oversight; hence the ECOWAS Community Court by holding as such committed "a serious palpable error."

But in its Judgment on Tuesday, the ECOWAS Community Court today dismissed the application for Judgment Review in its entirety for lacking legal merits. The ECOWAS Court also denied the Weah Government's request that His Lordship, Mr. Chief Justice Edward Amoako Asante recuses himself from sitting in any and all matters coming before the ECOWAS Court in which the Republic of Liberia is a party.

The accusation by the Weah Government that Justice Asante has been partial and bias, according to the ECOWAS Court, has been found to be factually and legally groundless.

Accordingly; the ECOWAS Community Court following its verdict Friday further warmed the national Government to fully comply with its Judgment without any delay.