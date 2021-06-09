Liberia: NaFAA Extends Second Time Voluntary Payment

9 June 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has given all operators of paddle canoes widely known as Kru canoes up to June 16, 2021 as grace period for the payment of their 2021 fishing license fees.

NaFAA reached the decision recently following a day-long consultative meeting with chiefs representing fishing communities at the Mesurado Pier on Bushrod Island, minutes after they had pleaded.

NaFAA says the fisheries body would rely on the fishing chiefs for enforcement if voluntary compliance is impressive.

This is the second adjustment in payment schedule less than six months.

Kru Canoe fishermen were given three months (January 1-March 31, 2021) grace period for the payment of their 2021 fishing license fees, following a meeting on January 24, 2021.

NaFAA, through its Director General, Madam Emma Metieh Glassco during that meeting, equally announced a downward adjustment due to the prevailing rate) in the fishing license fees for the paddle canoes across Liberia.

Madam Glassco announced that Kru canoe operators would now pay US$50 United States dollars or its equivalence in Liberian dollars as fishing license fees for 2021 beginning March 31, a policy which was endorsed by the more than 30 fishing Kru chiefs in attendance at the consultative meeting.

Since the postponement for the collection of the fees, not much has been done voluntarily for the fishermen to comply.

Director-General Glassco during the recent meeting with the chiefs, registered her disappointment in the snail-paced voluntary payment of the fees, and the role of the chiefs in ensuring compliance after they had committed themselves.

She then informed that NaFAA backed by the Liberia National Police, the Liberia Immigration Service and the Liberia Coast Guard would be compelled to execute enforcement if the voluntary compliance fails.

The Director-General assured that all those volunteering themselves to create awareness towards the compliance and enforcement efforts will be issued NaFAA tagged reflective vests.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X