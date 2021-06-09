Liberia: Begging Weah to Contest

Citizens of Foya County have officially petitioned President George M. Weah to contest come 2023 General and Presidential Election.

The citizens said in their petitioning statement that, "Mr. President we are confident that your ability is sufficient to implement the needs of the people of Foya."

The statement was read by Clarence Tamba Sandie, Sr. Foya Statutory District Superintendent during the recent visit of President Weah in Lofa County.

Reading the statement on behalf of the people of Foya, Superintendent Sandie said as an appreciation for the love he (Weah) has for Liberia and believing that he is more energetic, there is a need to ensure that he retains his position as head of state of Liberia.

According to the Foya citizens, haven realized that the president will do more for them in particular and Lofa in the quest to transform their district and county adding, "I , Clarence Tamba Sandie, Sr. Foya statutory district superintendent, with the consultation and approval of stakeholders and citizens of Foya, and with the authority of the people in me vested, do hereby petition you to contest for the office of president in the upcoming 2023 general and presidential elections and He said, "to carry

The Lofa citizens listed lots of things they said the Liberian leader has done ranging from empowering sons and daughters of Lofa in top governmental positions, construction of free Pro-poor housing units, rehabilitation of major roads that connect various towns and villages, construction of murden markets.

They went on name the construction of court, hospitals, police stations, electrification of street of Foya and much more as gains the president has made for which they was him to continue after the 2023 General and Presidential election.

"Dr. Weah, the people of foya are highly appreciative to you and your administration for our inclusion in government at different" Superintendent Sandie, said in the statement.

Of all the places the president has visited, citizens have called on him to contest on grounds that they are satisfied with how he is conducting the affairs of the country.

President Weah got overwarming victory from fourteen out of fifteen counties with Lofa being an accession because they had their son, former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai in the track for presidency.