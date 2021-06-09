Namibia: Universities Strengthen Virus Protocols for Exams

As students continue to physically sit for exams, higher education institutions are hard at work to ensure Covid-19 health protocols are adhered to for the safety and health of students and staff.

Students are currently writing face-to-face examinations.

Although some universities could not provide the latest Covid-19 cases at their institutions, the University of Namibia (Unam) recorded a total of 284 cases since the pandemic. According to its latest Covid-19 statistics, Unam recorded 36 new Covid-19 cases from 28 May to 3 June 2021. Of these, 17 are staff members and 19 are students. The university has 60 active cases: 221 have recovered, while three deaths have been recorded so far.

Unam spokesperson John Haufiku yesterday said due to increasing Covid-19 cases, accompanied by high death rates, the university appeals to all staff and students to continue adhering to the health protocols as stipulated by the health ministry.

"This means wearing our masks in public, maintaining 1.5 metres social distancing, avoiding mass gatherings, sanitising and regular hand washing," Haufiku said.

He said examination procedures are in place and they are conducted under strict observation of all health protocols.

Although exams have started already, Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) spokesperson Kaitira Kandjii did not respond to questions sent to him by the time of going to print.

Exams are expected to end on 25 June 2021. NUST could also not share its Covid-19 statistics or the university's Covid-19 health protocol and procedures.

He, however, confirmed there are many Covid-19 cases recorded on campus.

International University of Management (IUM), whose students are also writing exams at the moment, reminded students and staff to strictly enforce the already-existing Covid-19 preventative measures during examinations to maintain the health and safety of all at all its campuses.

The university could not provide the number of Covid-19 cases recorded since the pandemic to date. IUM spokesperson Gerry Munyama said all examination rooms or halls, including chairs, desks and tables, must be fumigated or disinfected after every examination session.

"All cleaners, security guards and relevant IUM staff must be informed about the above requirement and provided with the necessary material," he maintained.

Equally, all windows or ventilators in all examination halls or rooms must be kept open for full ventilation.

Another IUM health procedure is to have enough hand sanitisers in all examination rooms for staff and students to sanitise before and after the examinations.

There must also be strict adherence to proper wearing of face masks at all times - inside and outside examination venues and anywhere else on campus.

IUM is clear that anyone who does not wish to comply should be told to leave its premises.

There must be strict adherence to the social distance of 1.5m (minimum) between students during examinations.

Students who are not writing examinations are not allowed to linger aimlessly on campus. "The above measures are already being implemented at the Dorado Park campus.

"We should collectively continue to closely observe and monitor the situation at each examination venue at all campuses and promptly report to the relevant offices any situation that might compromise the health and safety of students and staff," Munyama said.