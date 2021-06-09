Nigeria: Kwibuka T20 - Nigeria Loses Narrowly to Kenya

9 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Nigeria National Female Cricket team have recorded another loss in the ongoing Kwibuka T20 tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

The girls who were seeking redemption put up a brave performance against the Kenyans but fell short of securing the needed victory.

It will be recalled that the Nigerians lost their first game to Namibia by 8 wickets on Sunday.

Nigeria team batted first, scoring 108 runs in 20 overs with Salome Sunday and Blessing Etim both from Uyo Cricket league contributing highest individual runs score, 33 and 34 respectively.

Also, Omonye Asika made 11 runs and with Salome both girls played 'not out' as Nigeria finished the batting with 108 runs and loss of 5 wickets.

In the second innings, the 2-time champions Kenya played 109 in 18.1 overs and narrowly won by 8 wickets.

Kenyan Queentor Abel became Most Valuable Player as she gave her team 40 runs and 1 dismissal (wicket) while Victoria Abuga scored 33 runs off 36 ball.

Kenya captain, Margaret Ngoche took 2 Nigerian wickets to give her side the narrow victory.

The Head Coach of Nigeria Female Cricket team, Coach Onome Oghenevwe explained what made the difference in the game against Kenya.

"The issue regarding Nigerian girls' performance against Kenya is as a result of few technical input and pep talk we had to do to bring about the results today," she said.

The Kwibuka T20 tournament is played in round robin stage and expectations are high that Nigeria's performance will improve as they play Botswana and Rwanda soon.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X