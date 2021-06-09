Nigeria: Kwibuka T20 - Nigeria Loses Narrowly to Kenya

Nigeria National Female Cricket team have recorded another loss in the ongoing Kwibuka T20 tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

The girls who were seeking redemption put up a brave performance against the Kenyans but fell short of securing the needed victory.

It will be recalled that the Nigerians lost their first game to Namibia by 8 wickets on Sunday.

Nigeria team batted first, scoring 108 runs in 20 overs with Salome Sunday and Blessing Etim both from Uyo Cricket league contributing highest individual runs score, 33 and 34 respectively.

Also, Omonye Asika made 11 runs and with Salome both girls played 'not out' as Nigeria finished the batting with 108 runs and loss of 5 wickets.

In the second innings, the 2-time champions Kenya played 109 in 18.1 overs and narrowly won by 8 wickets.

Kenyan Queentor Abel became Most Valuable Player as she gave her team 40 runs and 1 dismissal (wicket) while Victoria Abuga scored 33 runs off 36 ball.

Kenya captain, Margaret Ngoche took 2 Nigerian wickets to give her side the narrow victory.

The Head Coach of Nigeria Female Cricket team, Coach Onome Oghenevwe explained what made the difference in the game against Kenya.

"The issue regarding Nigerian girls' performance against Kenya is as a result of few technical input and pep talk we had to do to bring about the results today," she said.

The Kwibuka T20 tournament is played in round robin stage and expectations are high that Nigeria's performance will improve as they play Botswana and Rwanda soon.