Namibia: Children With Albininism Denied By Their Fathers

The Namibia Albino Association (NAA) has experienced a high number of children with albinism without national documents because some fathers deny them due to their condition.

The president of NAA, Joseph Ndinomupya, told New Era his office has received many complaints about children with albinism who do not have Namibian citizenship. Results from a study they conducted indicates that many children have been denied by their fathers.

As a result, many children do not receive their social grant or other essential services from the government like other vulnerable children. Ndinomupya said his office has been visiting all regions countrywide to find out more about the challenges of people with albinism.

"Many kids with albinism do not have birth certificate because their fathers run away once they realise that the child has albinism; therefore,

this is the big challenge to these kids," he said. He stressed that single women are the most affected.

He added some women have registered their children with their surname to enable these children to obtain national documents.

Ndinomupya said its association will remain committed to ensuring that people with albinism receive essential services like any other Namibian.

"Some kids are at secondary schools but still do not have citizenship. My office assisted one girl last year, who was in Grade 12 without citizenship. She got her citizenship and is now studying education," he said.

"If the child does not have citizenship, he/she won't be able to get social grants from the government, so this is a challenge to their parents, especially those who do not have any jobs," he said.

Ndinomupya requested the government to help children with albinism in cases of absent fathers, in order to allow for such mothers to get assistance from the government.