Namibia: Children With Albininism Denied By Their Fathers

9 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Namibia Albino Association (NAA) has experienced a high number of children with albinism without national documents because some fathers deny them due to their condition.

The president of NAA, Joseph Ndinomupya, told New Era his office has received many complaints about children with albinism who do not have Namibian citizenship. Results from a study they conducted indicates that many children have been denied by their fathers.

As a result, many children do not receive their social grant or other essential services from the government like other vulnerable children. Ndinomupya said his office has been visiting all regions countrywide to find out more about the challenges of people with albinism.

"Many kids with albinism do not have birth certificate because their fathers run away once they realise that the child has albinism; therefore,

this is the big challenge to these kids," he said. He stressed that single women are the most affected.

He added some women have registered their children with their surname to enable these children to obtain national documents.

Ndinomupya said its association will remain committed to ensuring that people with albinism receive essential services like any other Namibian.

"Some kids are at secondary schools but still do not have citizenship. My office assisted one girl last year, who was in Grade 12 without citizenship. She got her citizenship and is now studying education," he said.

"If the child does not have citizenship, he/she won't be able to get social grants from the government, so this is a challenge to their parents, especially those who do not have any jobs," he said.

Ndinomupya requested the government to help children with albinism in cases of absent fathers, in order to allow for such mothers to get assistance from the government.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X