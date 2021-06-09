Liberia: PUL, UL Media Studies Host Blyden Intellectual Discourse Series Today

9 June 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Press Union of Liberia in partnership with the Department of Journalism &Media Studies at the State-run University of Liberia and the Volunteers for Sustainable Development in Africa, (VOSIEDA) will on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, organize a special edition of the venerated Edward Wilmot Blyden Intellectual Discourse Series.

The Blyden Intellectual Discourse Series is expected to be held at the ICampus upper Carey in Monrovia at the hour of 10:00 am. The Forum will entertain policy and remedial conversations on Strengthening the Independent Media and Freedom of Information in Liberia.

The United Nations Development Program (Liberia) Resident Representative, Mr. Stephen Rodriques, Media Specialists, Atty. Alphonso Zeon and Madam Tetee C. Karneh, Manager Spoon Radio Network will serve as panelists during the intellectual discourse series.

The Blyden Forum is expected to shed light on the media climate in Liberia, approaches, practices, and procedures that are needed to strengthen the independent media and enhance Liberia's access to information regime.

The Press Union of Liberia seizes this occasion to invite all Liberians, including media practitioners, civil society leaders, youth and student advocates, and politicians to the fascinating intellectual discourse series.

Perspectives garnered at the events will familiarize stakeholders about the content of the project and it's expected outcomes which are part of bigger innovations being sought to enhance the output of the Media in Liberia.

This is built to place emphasis on journalists' safety and self-regulation through legal &policy reforms and content improvement.

The project is expected to be launched on June 15, 2021, at 10: AM on the Capitol Hill Campus of the University of Liberia.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X