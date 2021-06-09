Liberia: PUL, UL Media Studies Host Blyden Intellectual Discourse Series Today

The Press Union of Liberia in partnership with the Department of Journalism &Media Studies at the State-run University of Liberia and the Volunteers for Sustainable Development in Africa, (VOSIEDA) will on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, organize a special edition of the venerated Edward Wilmot Blyden Intellectual Discourse Series.

The Blyden Intellectual Discourse Series is expected to be held at the ICampus upper Carey in Monrovia at the hour of 10:00 am. The Forum will entertain policy and remedial conversations on Strengthening the Independent Media and Freedom of Information in Liberia.

The United Nations Development Program (Liberia) Resident Representative, Mr. Stephen Rodriques, Media Specialists, Atty. Alphonso Zeon and Madam Tetee C. Karneh, Manager Spoon Radio Network will serve as panelists during the intellectual discourse series.

The Blyden Forum is expected to shed light on the media climate in Liberia, approaches, practices, and procedures that are needed to strengthen the independent media and enhance Liberia's access to information regime.

The Press Union of Liberia seizes this occasion to invite all Liberians, including media practitioners, civil society leaders, youth and student advocates, and politicians to the fascinating intellectual discourse series.

Perspectives garnered at the events will familiarize stakeholders about the content of the project and it's expected outcomes which are part of bigger innovations being sought to enhance the output of the Media in Liberia.

This is built to place emphasis on journalists' safety and self-regulation through legal &policy reforms and content improvement.

The project is expected to be launched on June 15, 2021, at 10: AM on the Capitol Hill Campus of the University of Liberia.