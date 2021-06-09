Egypt Reports 773 New Coronavirus Cases, 38 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday night 8/6/2021 that 773 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 269,527.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 38 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,437.

As many as 551 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 197,832 so far, the spokesman said.