Egypt: PM Calls for Unified African Position On Climate Change

9 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli called on African countries to speak with one voice on the issue of climate change ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in November.

The premier's call came during his participation on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the virtual meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) that was held on Tuesday 8/6/2021in the Red Sea Resort city of Sharm El Sheikh to discuss climate change.

The event was also attended by Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad and Director of the Environment and Sustainable Development Department at the Foreign Ministry Mohamed Gad.

In his speech, Madbouli said that the report submitted by the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change (AGN) indicates that the African continent succeeded in developing strategies for countering climate change, in conjunction with its efforts to deal with the coronavirus repercussions.

The prime minister welcomed the AGN's report and the draft resolution regarding Africa's handling of climate change and post-pandemic green recovery.

This gathering provides an ideal opportunity for achieving the African continent's goals, through directing the global climate action in a way that serves African needs and priorities, the prime minister said.

Madbouli explained that Egypt applied on behalf of the African continent to host the 27th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27).

