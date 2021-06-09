Egypt: Sisi Urges Govt to Increase Kidney Transplant Centers Nationwide

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to provide the support necessary for expanding the number of kidney transplants which are considered the ideal treatment for renal failure.

He also instructed the bodies concerned to carry out all necessary studies and embark on the executive steps needed to increase the number of kidney transplant centers nationwide, to relieve the suffering of kidney disease patients and improve their living conditions.

Sisi made the remarks during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, the health and finance ministers, as well as presidential advisors for financial, health and prevention affairs.

During the meeting, Sisi also ordered the government to expand the number of mass Covid-19 vaccination centers nationwide, and lay out an integrated plan to beef up production capacity of the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) to keep up with its international peers.

Meanwhile, Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed briefed the president on ongoing efforts to improve her ministry's renal failure treatment system, the current Covid-19 situation in Egypt and the executive steps in progress to start the local production of Sinovac vaccine during this month.

She also sheds light on the implementation status of a project to establish an Egyptian center for disease control, which will house a research and development center, training facilities and specialized clinics and labs.

The center is envisioned to make use of advanced technology for early detection of communicable and non-communicable diseases, stemming the spread of infectious diseases, raising public health awareness and gathering disease-related data and statistics.