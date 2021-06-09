Egypt: Sisi Urges Govt to Increase Kidney Transplant Centers Nationwide

9 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to provide the support necessary for expanding the number of kidney transplants which are considered the ideal treatment for renal failure.

He also instructed the bodies concerned to carry out all necessary studies and embark on the executive steps needed to increase the number of kidney transplant centers nationwide, to relieve the suffering of kidney disease patients and improve their living conditions.

Sisi made the remarks during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, the health and finance ministers, as well as presidential advisors for financial, health and prevention affairs.

During the meeting, Sisi also ordered the government to expand the number of mass Covid-19 vaccination centers nationwide, and lay out an integrated plan to beef up production capacity of the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) to keep up with its international peers.

Meanwhile, Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed briefed the president on ongoing efforts to improve her ministry's renal failure treatment system, the current Covid-19 situation in Egypt and the executive steps in progress to start the local production of Sinovac vaccine during this month.

She also sheds light on the implementation status of a project to establish an Egyptian center for disease control, which will house a research and development center, training facilities and specialized clinics and labs.

The center is envisioned to make use of advanced technology for early detection of communicable and non-communicable diseases, stemming the spread of infectious diseases, raising public health awareness and gathering disease-related data and statistics.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X