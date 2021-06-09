Egypt: Sisi Directs Govt to Instantly Start Executing 'Fustat Hills Park' Project

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to immediately start implementing "Fustat Hills Park" project.

Sisi's directives came during his meeting on Tuesday8/6/2021 with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Presidential Adviser for Financial Affairs Mohamed Amin.

During the meeting, the premier posted the president on the details of the largest park in the Middle East, which will be established on an area of 500 feddans in a central hub at the heart of Cairo, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The park would include a number of activities that display Egyptian heritage through various Pharaonic, Coptic, Islamic and modern eras, in addition to providing a set of cultural and commercial activities and hotel services, the spokesman added.