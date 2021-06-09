Egypt: Azhar Grand Imam Decries Terrorist Assault On Muslim Family in Canada

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb and scholars of Al Azhar Al Sharif condemned a deadly terrorist attack targeting a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada.

A man belonging to an extremist far right group drove a pick-up truck and slammed into the Muslim family in Ontario province, killing four members and wounding the fifth, a little boy, in a terror attack on Sunday evening that police and officials confirm was premeditated and motivated by anti-Islam hatred.

In a statement on Tuesday 8/6/2021the Grand Imam said that extremist far right groups have begun to practice terrorism and killings in Western societies, posing a threat to harmless citizens and following in the footsteps of extremists and terrorist groups in the East.

He warned against the spread of Islamophobia and the shedding of the blood of innocent people, calling on the international community and wise people worldwide to take the initiative to put an end to such terrorist trends and save the world from their evil threat, noting that the far right groups in the West and Daesh are two sides of the same coin.

He offered his heart-felt condolences to Muslims in the West, and those in Canada in particular, and to the relatives and friends of the victims.