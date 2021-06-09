Egypt: Azhar Grand Imam Decries Terrorist Assault On Muslim Family in Canada

9 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb and scholars of Al Azhar Al Sharif condemned a deadly terrorist attack targeting a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada.

A man belonging to an extremist far right group drove a pick-up truck and slammed into the Muslim family in Ontario province, killing four members and wounding the fifth, a little boy, in a terror attack on Sunday evening that police and officials confirm was premeditated and motivated by anti-Islam hatred.

In a statement on Tuesday 8/6/2021the Grand Imam said that extremist far right groups have begun to practice terrorism and killings in Western societies, posing a threat to harmless citizens and following in the footsteps of extremists and terrorist groups in the East.

He warned against the spread of Islamophobia and the shedding of the blood of innocent people, calling on the international community and wise people worldwide to take the initiative to put an end to such terrorist trends and save the world from their evil threat, noting that the far right groups in the West and Daesh are two sides of the same coin.

He offered his heart-felt condolences to Muslims in the West, and those in Canada in particular, and to the relatives and friends of the victims.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
President Places South African Health Minister on Special Leave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X