Egypt Wins 4 Medals in Arab Shooting Championship

9 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian shooters on Tuesday 8/6/2021 won four different medals in the air pistol and air rifle categories of the Arab Shooting Championship being held in Cairo on June 1-12.

As many as 300 shooters from 15 countries participate in the men and women competitions.

President of the Egyptian Shooting Federation Hazem Hosny was keen to attend the final competitions of 10m air pistol and air rifle categories today.

Hosny said all particpants in the championship are upbeat to visit Egypt, paying tribute to the distinguished discipline seen in the tournament.

Egyptian shooter Hala el Gohary won a silver medal in the individual 10m air pistol competition.

Egyptian shooter El Zaharaa Shabaan won a silver as well in the individual 10m rifle category.

In In the tournament, the Egyptian team claimed second place, with Egypt once again taking a top spot.

